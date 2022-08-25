Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former soldier John Thompson, from Blackpool, became a personal trainer eight years ago after leaving the army and will be opening his first gym in Faraday Way, Bispham, later this year.

On October 2, the 40-year-old will be on the start line for the 26.2 mile London Marathon and is hoping to raise £10,000 for the Huntington’s Disease Association.

The father-of-two chose the charity because his wife Kelly’s step mum Mandy Pedley has Huntington's disease, which is a degenerative condition that stops parts of the brain working properly over time.

John Thompson is taking on the challenge of the London Marathon

There’s no cure for the inherited degenerative condition and Mandy’s sister Beverley also has the disease, which claimed the life of their father.

Thompson said: “Huntington’s disease is a devastating condition and I’m determined to raise awareness of the condition and much-needed funds for Huntington’s Disease Association.

“If I’m honest I didn’t know much about it until I started to go out with my wife Kelly.

John Thompson

“Her step mum Mandy was diagnosed with Huntington’s a few years before and her condition has deteriorated to the point that she is struggling to walk now and is restricted to a wheelchair. She has minimal speech and she can’t play with her grandchildren.”

The condition gradually kills nerve cells in the brain and a sufferer’s physical and mental ability will decline over a period of time.

Thompson served for 15 years with the Duke of Lancaster Regiment and did numerous tours of Afghanistan, Iraq and Bosnia.

He said: “Mandy’s sister Beverley also has the condition and their Dad died of it. I just want to do something to help.”

Last year Thompson raised £27,000 for the Huntington’s Disease Association after completing a virtual London Marathon on Blackpool prom.

He’s been training four times a week in preparation for the marathon and has completed a number of triathlons and ironman competitions.

“I’m looking forward to it,” he said. “Having done a virtual marathon last year, I’m looking forward to doing the real thing in October."