Dogs, ably assisted by their owners from Blackpool’s Stanley Park dog club, dressed up in their patriotic best for a Platinum Jubilee party.
With a few happy woofs, and plenty of tail wagging, they celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in style, as our pictures show.
1. Lovely Louie
Louie is all ready to celebrate the Queen's 70 years on the throne at the Stanley Park dog club Jubilee party.
Photo: Daniel Martino
2. Trio of fun
Denise Johnson and Caroline Fowler with Twiggy, Casper and Bobby at the Stanley Park dog club jubilee party
Photo: Daniel Martino
3. Me and my Shadow
Carol Lee with her little dog Shadow at the Stanley Park dog club jubilee party.
Photo: Daniel Martino
4. Paws for thought
Jennifer Dayton with Demelza, all dressed up for the Stanley Park dog club jubilee party
Photo: Daniel Martino