Pictured is Billie in a tutu, at Stanley Park dog club jubilee party.

In pictures: There were plenty of woofs and tail-wags at Blackpool's Stanley Park dog club jubilee party

You’ve got to love it when our four-legged friends pay a special tribute to the Queen.

By Jane Clare
Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 9:45 am

Dogs, ably assisted by their owners from Blackpool’s Stanley Park dog club, dressed up in their patriotic best for a Platinum Jubilee party.

With a few happy woofs, and plenty of tail wagging, they celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in style, as our pictures show.

1. Lovely Louie

Louie is all ready to celebrate the Queen's 70 years on the throne at the Stanley Park dog club Jubilee party.

Photo: Daniel Martino

2. Trio of fun

Denise Johnson and Caroline Fowler with Twiggy, Casper and Bobby at the Stanley Park dog club jubilee party

Photo: Daniel Martino

3. Me and my Shadow

Carol Lee with her little dog Shadow at the Stanley Park dog club jubilee party.

Photo: Daniel Martino

4. Paws for thought

Jennifer Dayton with Demelza, all dressed up for the Stanley Park dog club jubilee party

Photo: Daniel Martino

