The new facility, packed with stairs, ledges, rails, curbs, quarter pipes as well as a mini ramp to test riders’ skills, was the brainchild of two local skateboarders, Simon Bennet and Big Woody, who founded the Stanley Park Skate Park Development Group to convert a run-down area of Stanley Park into an attraction that will bring people in from across the county.
They had the support of Blackpool Council and the Friends of Stanley Park plus funding from Sport England and Suez to meet the £220,000 cost.
Big Woody said: “It’s in a beautiful setting and the first purpose designed concrete skate park the area has had. It will attract visitors from all over. It’s not just for skateboarders, there are areas for inline skaters and BMX riders too .”
1. Opening of the new skate park in Stanley Park
The new skate park in Stanley Park has been designed and built by a team of specialists from Mind Work Ramps based in Latvia who are also skaters and BMX riders in their spare time.
Photo: Daniel Martino
2. Opening of the new skate park in Stanley Park
Kath Benson, Cabinet Member for Community Engagement, Aspirations and Community Assets, said: ““Simon, Woody and the rest of the group should be so proud. Every time they visit the park or see pictures on social media they will know that it wouldn’t have happened without their efforts.
“The group have ensured that the newly designed park has something for all abilities and can be used by bikes, skateboards and scooters. It’s the perfect place for those wanting to build up their skills whilst having fun and encouraging others.”
Photo: Daniel Martino
3. Opening of the new skate park in Stanley Park
Opening of the new skate park in Stanley Park
Photo: Daniel Martino
4. Opening of the new skate park in Stanley Park
The new skate park in Stanley Park
Photo: Daniel Martino