The one-day event on The Prom will also include live music.

A colouful collection of stars will take to the open-air stage on Princess Parade, outside the Metropole Hotel, on June 11, as crowds of spectators march from South Pier in the resort’s first pride parade since 2019.

For the last couple of years Pride has been celebrated virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic,.

Blackpool Pride Festival returns after a two year break

Venues and bars such as cabaret favourites Flying Handbag and Funny Girls, cabaret showbar Viva, nightclub Flamingo's, long-standing Ma Kelly's and new addition Kaos are are set to host pride celebrations over the weekend.

WHAT’s HAPPENING?

The parade will start at 10.30am outside the Sandcastle/South Pier, finishing at the North Pier.

Former X Factor winner Joe McElderry is top of the bill, with Blue singer Lee Ryan, Freemason - Russell Small, Alison Limerickgirlband Stooshe, Ben Ofoedu from Phats & Small, 90s popstar Lolly and Kelly Wilde.

Local artists will also perform including Anthony Colleesso as Prince, Billy Walker, Channy, Double Decades, Fran Collins, Icons, KY Kelly, Lee Anthony, Liam Halewood as Boy George, LMX - Little Mix Tribute, Ruby Sinclair, Vicky White, Zoie Leigh.

The live act programme will be hosted by Victoria Roberts, DJ Zoe, Bonnie La Blue, Cybil DuVaux, Miss Amber, Elsie Duchess, Liam Halewood, DJ Jen and Phylis & Delia.

NEW SPONSOR

Meanwhile, Lancashire Victim Services are set to sponsor this year's Blackpool Pride festival to highlight the support available to members of the LGBT+ community following a crime.

Funded by Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden, the service offers emotional support and practical help to anyone affected by crime in Lancashire.

Claire Powell, Area Manager for LVS said: "We are really proud to support Blackpool Pride in person once again this year to highlight the support we can offer, particularly in relation to hate crime.

"Hate crime has a huge impact on individuals and can have long lasting effects. Being targeted simply because of who you are is unacceptable and if it has happened to you, we are here to support you.

"I would encourage anyone who needs support following any type of crime to contact us, we are here to help, regardless of whether the crime has been reported to the police"

Commissioner Andrew Snowden who will open the event alongside the mayor of Blackpool added:

"It's great to see Blackpool Pride return as a live event and it's a great opportunity to highlight the support available through Lancashire Victim Services.

"My number one priority is to lead the fight against crime and to keep all of Lancashire's communities safe.

"However, where people are affected by crime it is important that they can access the best possible help and support which is why I commission LVS, and I would encourage anyone who needs support to contact the service."