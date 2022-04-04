Full line-up announced for Blackpool Pride

A colouful collection of stars will take to the open-air stage on Princess Parade, outside the Metropole Hotel, on June 11, as crowds of spectators march from South Pier in the resort’s first pride parade since 2019.

Blackpool Pride chairman Paul Dewick Day said: "We are absolutely, so excited. Just to be outside again, having the parade, seeing the community come together is going to be amazing.

"This will be our first summer Pride coming out of the pandemic. Being able to have the parade again is great; it’s such an important part of Pride, people coming together, showing their support for the LGBTQ+ community, it’s going to be an absolute joy to watch.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe McElderry performs in Tommy the rock musical at Blackpool Winter Gardens in 2015

Other acts scheduled to perfom at Pride Blackpool 2022 include 90s pop star Alison Limerick, girl band Stooshe, Ben Ofoedu the lead singer of electronic dance duo Phats & Small, and Russell Small from DJ duo Freemasons. Local entertainers will also take centre stage throughout the day, including DJ Jen, singers Liam Halewood and Victoria Roberts, and drag queens Cyil DuVaux, Bonnie La Blue, Elsie Duchess, Miss Amber and DJ Zoe.

The festival will be the first live summer-time celebration of Pride in Blackpool in three years, as the committee was forced to cancel its 2020 and 2021 plans due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A unique ‘Winter Pride’, the first of its kind in the North, took place in November last year.

Paul said: “We did the Winter Pride because it had been such a long time since previous parades. We did a couple of virtual events at the height of the pandemic, but to be outside again, seeing all our hard work come to fruition, is amazing.

"We have had such a short space of time to get this put togethe, but even so we’ve had companies and sponsors coming in – Northern Rail, Blackpool promotions, Blackpool BID. They’ve all really come together. Let’s just hope the sun comes out!”

Tickets to Pride Blackpool 2022 cost £5.50 each including booking fee, and can be purchased HERE.