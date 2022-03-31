Aldi announces 263 jobs up for grabs in Blackpool and Chorley

The UK’s fifth-largest supermarket is looking for people of all levels of experience to fill roles at its stores across the region, with salaries of up to £63,245.

This includes full-time positions such as Stock Assistant and Store Assistant, all the way up to Deputy Manager.

Stores in Lancashire where Aldi is looking to hire include Blackpool Squires Gate and Chorley.

Jobs are up for grabs at Aldi in Blackpool

The recruitment push forms part of Aldi’s nationwide expansion drive, with the supermarket expecting to create more than 2,000 new jobs nationwide, adding to the 7,000 permanent roles already created over the past two years.

Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to grow and make Aldi accessible to even more shoppers this year, we need thousands more amazing colleagues across the country to make that possible.

“That includes job roles at current and new stores across Lancashire.

“Our colleagues are central to everything we do at Aldi and remain one of the key factors in our success, so we look forward to welcoming even more great people to the team to become a part of our success.”

Store Assistants at Aldi can earn at least £10.10 an hour nationally, and £11.55 inside the M25. Aldi remains the only supermarket to offer paid breaks, which for the average store colleague is worth £750 a year.