Parents and partners of 18-45 year old lads now have a unique opportunity to get some peace and quiet - by sending bored overgrown kids to the Man Creche!

The tongue-in-cheek advert asks: "is there a young lad in your house that's looking bored out of his skull knowing that Love Island/Eastenders/I'm a Numpty in the Jungle is on again tonight?"

The fortnightly club, run by Lytham Round Table, guarantees that your 'overgrown bundle of joy' will come back 'tired and stimulated from the evenings play, full of food , beers/pop and his behaviour & mood is sure to improve following his time with us'.

Participants can try their hand at axe throwing, rifle shooting, scalextric, canoeing, dodgeball and more. The post adds: "We can even help with potty training or house rules if that floats yer boat.