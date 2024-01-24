News you can trust since 1873
Man Creche opens for 'overgrown babies' where they can try axe-throwing, rifle shooting and canoeing

A hilarious advert is being shared on social media inviting men who are 'bored of Love Island' to try a unique new club.

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 24th Jan 2024, 10:36 GMT
Parents and partners of 18-45 year old lads now have a unique opportunity to get some peace and quiet - by sending bored overgrown kids to the Man Creche!

The tongue-in-cheek advert asks: "is there a young lad in your house that's looking bored out of his skull knowing that Love Island/Eastenders/I'm a Numpty in the Jungle is on again tonight?"

The fortnightly club, run by Lytham Round Table, guarantees that your 'overgrown bundle of joy' will come back 'tired and stimulated from the evenings play, full of food , beers/pop and his behaviour & mood is sure to improve following his time with us'.

Participants can try their hand at axe throwing, rifle shooting, scalextric, canoeing, dodgeball and more. The post adds: "We can even help with potty training or house rules if that floats yer boat.

If you trust us to take care of your overgrown little bundle of joy, then message the page and we will get back to you with more information! Many thanks,Your very own Super Nanny". Lytham Round Table are a 'social club with a conscience', who raising money for local good causes. Learn more at this link.

