I ranked every Sainsbury's store in Lancashire from best to worst based on Google reviews

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 27th Jan 2025, 12:26 BST

The second-largest chain of supermarkets in the United Kingdom, Sainsbury’s is a fixture on the landscape of British retail.

Founded way back in 1869 by a certain Mr John James Sainsbury, who opened the first shop in London’s Drury Lane in Covent Garden, Sainsbury’s was for much of the 20th century the largest UK supermarket brand.

In 1995, however, Tesco overtook Sainsbury’s to become the market leader, but Sainsbury’s has nevertheless remained either second or third largest ever since, maintaining its place at the top-end of the sector in Great Britain.

Famous for its bright orange signage and its place in the hearts of many who remember it fondly from their childhoods, Sainsbury’s has a number of stores across Lancashire - both larger superstores and more convenient town- or city-centre Sainsbury’s Locals.

So here I’ve ranked every Sainsbury's store in Lancashire from best to worst based on Google reviews. See where your local store ranks below...

Sainsbury's | Meols Cop Rd, Southport PR9 7RG - 4.4 (191)

1. Sainsbury’s | Meols Cop Rd, Southport PR9 7RG - 4.4 (191)

Sainsbury's | Meols Cop Rd, Southport PR9 7RG - 4.4 (191) | Google

Sainsbury's | Talbot Rd, Blackpool FY1 3AJ - 4.3 (6,153)

2. Sainsbury’s | Talbot Rd, Blackpool FY1 3AJ - 4.3 (6,153)

Sainsbury's | Talbot Rd, Blackpool FY1 3AJ - 4.3 (6,153) | Google

Sainsbury's | Christie Park, Lancaster Rd, Morecambe LA4 5TJ - 4.3 (2,194)

3. Sainsbury’s | Christie Park, Lancaster Rd, Morecambe LA4 5TJ - 4.3 (2,194)

Sainsbury's | Christie Park, Lancaster Rd, Morecambe LA4 5TJ - 4.3 (2,194) | Google

Sainsbury's | Flintoff Way, Preston PR1 6PJ - 4.2 (3,660)

4. Sainsbury’s | Flintoff Way, Preston PR1 6PJ - 4.2 (3,660)

Sainsbury's | Flintoff Way, Preston PR1 6PJ - 4.2 (3,660) | Google

Sainsbury's | Cable St, Lancaster LA1 1HH - 4.2 (2,938)

5. Sainsbury’s | Cable St, Lancaster LA1 1HH - 4.2 (2,938)

Sainsbury's | Cable St, Lancaster LA1 1HH - 4.2 (2,938) | Google

Sainsbury's | Windy Bank, Colne BB8 9HY - 4.2 (2,042)

6. Sainsbury’s | Windy Bank, Colne BB8 9HY - 4.2 (2,042)

Sainsbury's | Windy Bank, Colne BB8 9HY - 4.2 (2,042) | Google

