As the days grow longer and temperatures begin to rise, nature awakens from the quiet of winter with trees beginning to bud, flowers such as daffodils and bluebells emerging, and wildlife becoming more active.
The countryside, parks, and woodlands burst into colour, offering a vivid and uplifting backdrop for outdoor activities, meaning that walks in nature are especially popular during spring because they provide a chance to experience this seasonal change first-hand.
People are drawn to the fresh air, natural beauty, and the opportunity to escape the busyness of daily life and, after the shorter, darker days of winter, spring walks also offer a welcome sense of light and space.
What’s more, the mild weather makes walking more comfortable, and the sights and sounds of the season – birdsong, blossoms, and clear skies – have a calming and restorative effect. In addition, walking in nature is linked to improved mental and physical wellbeing.
It encourages exercise, reduces stress, and helps people feel more connected to their environment and, whether it's a stroll through a local park or a hike in the countryside, spring walks in the UK remain a cherished way to celebrate the season’s beauty and energy.
Here are 13 Lancastrian locations ideal for a Bank Holiday stroll...
