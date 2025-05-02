As the days grow longer and temperatures begin to rise, nature awakens from the quiet of winter with trees beginning to bud, flowers such as daffodils and bluebells emerging, and wildlife becoming more active.

The countryside, parks, and woodlands burst into colour, offering a vivid and uplifting backdrop for outdoor activities, meaning that walks in nature are especially popular during spring because they provide a chance to experience this seasonal change first-hand.

People are drawn to the fresh air, natural beauty, and the opportunity to escape the busyness of daily life and, after the shorter, darker days of winter, spring walks also offer a welcome sense of light and space.

What’s more, the mild weather makes walking more comfortable, and the sights and sounds of the season – birdsong, blossoms, and clear skies – have a calming and restorative effect. In addition, walking in nature is linked to improved mental and physical wellbeing.

It encourages exercise, reduces stress, and helps people feel more connected to their environment and, whether it's a stroll through a local park or a hike in the countryside, spring walks in the UK remain a cherished way to celebrate the season’s beauty and energy.

Here are 13 Lancastrian locations ideal for a Bank Holiday stroll...

Also, be sure not to miss:

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . Cuerden Valley Park There's plenty of beautiful bluebells during spring in the woodland areas of Cuerden Valley Park. | Lancashire County Council Photo Sales

2 . Lytham Hall bluebells Lytham Hall's wooded areas deliver great blooms every spring. | NW Photo: Dan Martino Photo Sales

3 . Masons Woods, Fulwood Masons Woods, off Eastway, Fulwood, comprises mainly mature mixed broadleaf woodland and boasting a rich ground flora. Eight main entrances and a network of linear surfaced footpaths link this site to the surrounding open space and public footpath network. It is one of the Woodland Trust's top 10 bluebell woods. | submit Photo Sales

4 . The Grove, Longton A short, tree-lined walk can be had at The Grove, Longton. This can be found at the junction of Liverpool Road and Bentley Park Drive. | CM Photo: CM Photo Sales

5 . Sand dunes, St Anne's Bluebells even grow in the sand dunes at St Anne's as you approach Squires Gate. | Visit Fylde Coast Photo: Visit Fylde Coast Photo Sales