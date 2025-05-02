I love this time of year when everything's in bloom! 13 spectacular Spring walks for the May Bank Holiday

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 12th Mar 2025, 14:01 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 13:34 BST

Spring in the UK is a season of renewal and transformation.

As the days grow longer and temperatures begin to rise, nature awakens from the quiet of winter with trees beginning to bud, flowers such as daffodils and bluebells emerging, and wildlife becoming more active.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

The countryside, parks, and woodlands burst into colour, offering a vivid and uplifting backdrop for outdoor activities, meaning that walks in nature are especially popular during spring because they provide a chance to experience this seasonal change first-hand.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

People are drawn to the fresh air, natural beauty, and the opportunity to escape the busyness of daily life and, after the shorter, darker days of winter, spring walks also offer a welcome sense of light and space.

Keep up-to-date with the latest UK news, sport and culture with our free UK Today newsletter.

What’s more, the mild weather makes walking more comfortable, and the sights and sounds of the season – birdsong, blossoms, and clear skies – have a calming and restorative effect. In addition, walking in nature is linked to improved mental and physical wellbeing.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails

It encourages exercise, reduces stress, and helps people feel more connected to their environment and, whether it's a stroll through a local park or a hike in the countryside, spring walks in the UK remain a cherished way to celebrate the season’s beauty and energy.

Here are 13 Lancastrian locations ideal for a Bank Holiday stroll...

Also, be sure not to miss:

I'd be in that hot tub every night! Majestic 5 bed detached Blackpool family home on Preston New Road for sale

I went to the grand opening of Lancashire's newest Wendy's to try square burgers in the sun

Blackpool areas ranked by how fast homes sell, including Bispham, Fleetwood, and Lytham

I'm head over heels for this 4 bed detached corner plot Preston family home with immaculate design for sale

I think it's futuristic! High tech 4 bed detached family home in rural village with landscaped garden for sale

Lancashire piemaker named as one of UK’s best in LoveFood’s list of Britain’s tastiest pies

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

There's plenty of beautiful bluebells during spring in the woodland areas of Cuerden Valley Park.

1. Cuerden Valley Park

There's plenty of beautiful bluebells during spring in the woodland areas of Cuerden Valley Park. | Lancashire County Council

Photo Sales
Lytham Hall's wooded areas deliver great blooms every spring.

2. Lytham Hall bluebells

Lytham Hall's wooded areas deliver great blooms every spring. | NW Photo: Dan Martino

Photo Sales
Masons Woods, off Eastway, Fulwood, comprises mainly mature mixed broadleaf woodland and boasting a rich ground flora. Eight main entrances and a network of linear surfaced footpaths link this site to the surrounding open space and public footpath network. It is one of the Woodland Trust's top 10 bluebell woods.

3. Masons Woods, Fulwood

Masons Woods, off Eastway, Fulwood, comprises mainly mature mixed broadleaf woodland and boasting a rich ground flora. Eight main entrances and a network of linear surfaced footpaths link this site to the surrounding open space and public footpath network. It is one of the Woodland Trust's top 10 bluebell woods. | submit

Photo Sales
A short, tree-lined walk can be had at The Grove, Longton. This can be found at the junction of Liverpool Road and Bentley Park Drive.

4. The Grove, Longton

A short, tree-lined walk can be had at The Grove, Longton. This can be found at the junction of Liverpool Road and Bentley Park Drive. | CM Photo: CM

Photo Sales
Bluebells even grow in the sand dunes at St Anne's as you approach Squires Gate.

5. Sand dunes, St Anne's

Bluebells even grow in the sand dunes at St Anne's as you approach Squires Gate. | Visit Fylde Coast Photo: Visit Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
This historic wood close to Pendle hill is lauded for its bluebell display. It’s a Biological Heritage Status woodland that has an ‘access for all’ route allowing for those with pushchairs and trampers to visit the heart of the woodland. A steeper path can take you all the way to Pendle summit. Whilst in the woodland, listen out for the sound of Warblers, Jays and Chiffchaffs and look out for the squirrels who call Spring Wood home.

6. Spring Wood, Whalley

This historic wood close to Pendle hill is lauded for its bluebell display. It’s a Biological Heritage Status woodland that has an ‘access for all’ route allowing for those with pushchairs and trampers to visit the heart of the woodland. A steeper path can take you all the way to Pendle summit. Whilst in the woodland, listen out for the sound of Warblers, Jays and Chiffchaffs and look out for the squirrels who call Spring Wood home. | NW

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LancashirePrestonBlackpoolfirst personNature
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice