Marks & Spencer (M&S) was founded in 1884 by Michael Marks and Thomas Spencer in Leeds, beginning life as a market stall before growing into one of the UK’s most recognised retail institutions.

Known for its focus on quality, service, and value, M&S played a major role in shaping the British high street throughout the 20th century and emerged as a pioneer in retail innovation, becoming the first British retailer to commit to only selling goods produced in the UK and to introduce self-service stores.

M&S made a lasting impact with its food halls, launching ready meals and premium own-brand ranges like “Dine In for Two,” revolutionising convenience food, but it also became well-known for its clothing ranges, especially underwear and schoolwear, which have been staples in British households for generations.

The brand has long been associated with middle-class reliability, quality food, and dependable fashion but, in recent years, M&S has worked to modernise its image and operations. While facing challenges from online competitors and fast fashion, it has responded with increased digital investment, partnerships (such as with Ocado for food delivery), and refreshed branding.

Today, M&S maintains a strong reputation for food excellence, and continues to be seen as a trusted, heritage brand adapting to a changing retail landscape. Given its populatiry and place in the modern UK retail landscape, we’ve ranked each M&S store in Lancashire based on your public Google reviews...

Also, be sure not to miss:

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . M&S Food to Go, Royal Hospital, Arundel Avenue, Fulwood, Preston PR2 9HT - N/A M&S Food to Go, Royal Hospital, Arundel Avenue, Fulwood, Preston PR2 9HT - N/A | Google Photo Sales

2 . M&S, 118 Fishergate, Preston PR1 2BT - 4.2 M&S, 118 Fishergate, Preston PR1 2BT - 4.2 | Google Photo Sales

3 . M&S Simply Food, 318 Whalley New Rd, Blackburn BB1 9BD - 4.2 M&S Simply Food, 318 Whalley New Rd, Blackburn BB1 9BD - 4.2 | Google Photo Sales

4 . M&S Simply Food, 333 Clifton Dr S, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 1LP - 4.3 M&S Simply Food, 333 Clifton Dr S, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 1LP - 4.3 | Google Photo Sales