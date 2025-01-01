Spectacular uber bargain 3-bed Blackpool family home ideal for first time buyers on the market

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 1st Jan 2025, 08:42 BST
Updated 1st Jan 2025, 08:48 BST

This is the perfect home for someone looking for a characterful property and the chance to get their foot on the housing ladder.

On the market for the bargain price of just £155,000 with Unique Estate Agency, this charming Blackpool home features three spacious double bedrooms and a practical layout.

A modern family home, it is also noted as being extremely energy efficient by the estate agents, while it is also ideally situated near local shops, schools, and transport links.

This place really is the full package, so take a look around...

Related topics:BlackpoolSchoolsProperty
