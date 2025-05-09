On the market for £3.5m with Fine & Country, this extensive detached property offers over 9,000 square feet of accommodation and leisure facilities set within nearly 1.5 acres of private, gated grounds in the semi-rural area of Helmshore, Rossendale.

Named The Hollies, this property is a substantial and well-appointed family home, presented with no chain delay, which combines bespoke interiors with a comprehensive range of high-specification amenities, providing a blend of luxury and practicality suited to modern family life.

The residence features six generously sized bedrooms, all with en-suite bathrooms, including an expansive master suite with separate his and hers dressing rooms, a large en-suite, and extensive storage.

Living and reception spaces are numerous and well designed, including a formal dining room with custom panelling, a main lounge with a feature log burner, a home cinema room, and a games room complete with a fitted bar and wine store.

A Clive Christian kitchen serves as the heart of the home, fitted with premium appliances, an Aga range, and a central island, all opening onto a large dining and family area with garden access. The ground floor also houses a full leisure suite, incorporating a swimming pool, gym, sauna, changing rooms, a sunroom, and a beauty salon, as well as a covered outdoor hot tub.

Externally, the property includes manicured gardens, a large pond, various seating areas for outdoor dining and entertainment, and substantial driveway parking. Mature planting provides privacy throughout the grounds.

Located close to Rawtenstall and Ramsbottom, and with easy access to major towns and cities including Manchester and Preston, the property is both secluded and well-connected, so take a look around...

