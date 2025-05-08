After compiling house price data from the Office for National Statistics focusing on the median house prices for MSOA areas in Blackpool up to the year ending March 2024, a new property report has been compiled with a focus on the cheapest and most expensive areas of the town.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
The report - collated by Online Marketing Surgery and Cardinal Steels, ranks all neighbourhoods in Blackpool based on their average house prices as well as their total house sales year ending March 2024.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails
Here are the top five cheapest and top five most expensive Blackpool neighbourhoods based on the data...
I'd be in that hot tub every night! Majestic 5 bed detached Blackpool family home on Preston New Road for sale
I'm head over heels for this 4 bed detached corner plot Preston family home with immaculate design for sale
I think it's futuristic! High tech 4 bed detached family home in rural village with landscaped garden for sale
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.