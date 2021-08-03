£250,000 house could be yours for just a £5 ticket in prize draw for Lancashire children's charity

In what is believed to be the first of its kind in the area, Derian House Children’s Hospice will stage a prize draw to win the detached property.

One lucky winner will bag themselves the new-build, worth £250,000, for just the price of a £5 ticket in The Great Big House Giveaway.

The property is on the Green Hills development in the Feniscowles area of Blackburn, and has been donated by Preston-based Kingswood Homes.

Artist’s impressions of the house which is up for grabs in a prize draw raising funds for Derian House Children’s Hospice. The house is on Preston-based Kingswood Homes’ Green Hills development in Feniscowles, Blackburn

It is hoped that at least £300,000 will be raised for Derian House from the prize draw, as well as raising awareness of its services to help reach more families who could benefit.

The prize draw opened on Tuesday (August 3) and will run for one year. There will be a guaranteed winner, to be announced at a glittering gala ball next September.

Chorley-based Derian House Children’s Hospice offers respite, palliative and end of life care to children with life-limiting and life-threatening illnesses, helping them to make the most of the precious time they have with their families.

“We believe this is the first prize draw of its kind. In setting up the legal process we have had to start from scratch – there is no template for a prize draw like this as 100% of ticket sales will go towards the care of our children and their families. It’s an extraordinarily generous gesture from our friends at Kingswood Homes and one we are extremely grateful for.”

Paul Jones, managing director of Kingswood Homes, said: “As a company we believe in supporting local charities and having had personal experience of the support that children’s hospices like Derian House offers, we thought it would be a fantastic charity to support.”

The house, designed by HemingwayDesign, has three bedrooms, en suite, family lounge and living space and separate kitchen-diner.

Tickets start from just £5 for a bundle of six entries. The more tickets bought, the better value, with £100 buying 250 entries.

