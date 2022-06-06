After several years of planning and hard work, a bespoke allotment has finally opened at HASSRA Sports Pavilion on Anchorsholme Lane East.

Around 50 people attended a special ceremony to celebrate the official opening of the allotment which has been created for families who use Brian House Children’s Hospice.

Coun Andrea Kay, Wyre Mayor, had the honour of cutting the ribbon before inviting Brian House families and staff to explore their new allotment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Andrea Kay, Karen Howard-Smith from Brian House Children's Hospice, Steve Fisher, Christine Fisher and Andy Beaumont from Brian House Children's Hospic

Andrea said: “It’s marvellous to come along to a place where the children can get their hands in the soil and where they’re able to see something grow.”

Christine Fisher, who has been the driving force behind the project along with her husband Steve, said: “It’s thanks to generous offers and people coming forward to help that we’ve made this happen.

“It’s taken three years of researching and trying to get funding for the allotment, so I’m just so glad that it’s all come together.”

With support from various sponsors and HASSRA Fylde Garden Club, the allotment has been custom designed so that it is fully accessible for Brian House families.

Christine said: “The allotment is here for the benefit of everybody.

"We’ve built things that all the kids can get involved in and we’ve made it so all the paths are wheelchair and pram friendly.”

Amongst the features are a number of raised beds which were all hand made using wood donated by Haldane Fisher Timber Merchants of Garstang.

Kiera Goddard, from Haldane Fisher, said: “It’s been great for us as a company to be a part of something like this and see how we can help in the community. It’s fantastic to now see

how it’s going to be used.”

The allotment can be accessed all year round by Brian House, as well as patients at Trinity Hospice as a complementary therapy.

Lisa Barlow, assistant clinical director at Brian House, said: “We are blown away by the allotment and just how beautiful it is. So much thought has been put into every detail and all for the benefit of our families.

“Everyone involved should be really proud of themselves and know that it’s going to play a huge part in our children and their families making lots of happy memories.