The accessible allotment and garden area has been created at HASSRA Fylde Garden Club with specialist raised beds hand-made with wood donated by Haldane Fisher Timber Merchants of Garstang.

The spot at HASSRA Sports Pavilion on Anchorsholme Lane East is set to open at an official ceremony in April, and will then be used by children and their families who need the expert care and support provided by Brian House.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of HASSRA Fylde and HASSRA Garden Club with the tailor-made raised beds with wood donated by Haldane Fisher Timber Merchants Garstang for children and families of Brian House as well as patients at Trinity Hospice

Assistant Clinical Director at Brian House, Lisa Barlow, said: “The generosity of everyone involved in this garden project is just incredible.

“Thanks to the volunteers, everyone at HASSRA and Haldane Fisher, we will have an amazing outdoor space which will give our vulnerable children the chance to enjoy new

experiences. It will also be used by their families to give them the chance to unwind and take time for themselves.

“This allotment and garden area will also be enjoyed by patients in our adult services at Trinity Hospice and will be particularly useful to patients who are also living with dementia.

“We are very grateful to everyone who has been involved in this project and are very much looking forward to helping to create some truly special memories.”

HASSRA Fylde member Ian King said: “HASSRA Fylde and HASSRA Garden Club are bringing communities together, working to help better people’s lives; supporting them to

learn new skills, improve wellbeing, mental and physical health and the therapeutic benefits that gardening and nature brings.

“More importantly, our work helps to reduce isolation and anxiousness, especially for some of the most vulnerable people in our society.

“We are honoured to be creating this extremely valuable outdoor space for local hospice patients of all ages, as well as their families, knowing that it will have the potential to make a lasting difference in their lives.

“We are very much looking forward to them joining us for our grand opening next month.”

The allotment has also been supported by the generosity of Garden Inspirations, The Plant Place in Thornton, The Grain Christian Society, The Wakeham Trust and Ellie’s Garden Centre in Ulverston.