From 11am both days, the car parks on the south side of St Annes Square will be filled with more than 40 food and drink stalls offering a host of items to enjoy while wandering around or to take home.

A large marquee, alongside the stalls, on the carpark between Park Road and Orchard Road will play host to drinks tasting sessions, a paid ticketed feature, on the Saturday and free food demonstrations on the Sunday.

Lytham Gin will be one of four spirits suppliers in the marquee and will be unveiling its Unity Charter Gin, specially prepared to celebrate this year’s centenary of Lytham and St Annes being united as one council authority.

Oliver Sinclair of Oliver's in St Annes will be among the restaurateurs demonstrating the preparation of dishes at the Festival

Produced in collaboration with Fylde Council, it includes coastal botanicals from the two towns and the label created by Andrew Redfearn features the mermaid found in the mosaic in St Annes cradling the ship from Lytham's coat of arms.

Black Powder Gin, Goosnargh Gin and Wild Fox Spirits are the others involved and this year they and Lytham Gin aren't just bringing gin, as many of them have diversified during lockdown to distil other products, meaning more than 25 different drinks will be available to sample, including rums and liqueurs.

Saturday’s drinks tasting will be in two sessions - 2-4pm and 6-8pm. Tickets are £20 per person, per session and can be pre-purchased by over-18s from www.stannnesginfestival.co.uk or bought on the day, subject to availability.

Lytham Gin will launched its new Unity Charter Gin at the Festival, to mark this year's centenary of Lytham and St Annes being united as a single council authority

The £20 ticket per person, per session includes: tokens to exchange for drink samples; a free souvenir glass for the event; grazing boards with food samples provided by Booths and a private bar to purchase all of your favourite tipples and there will be entertainment all day, including singers Emily Rhodes and Edward Rhodes.

Sunday’s food demonstrations will be delivered by nine of the town’s restaurants and food outlets – Gigli's (11am), Le Patio (11.45), Gemma (12.30), Firepit (1.15), Oliver’s (2pm), Allegria (2.45), Imli (3.30), Spice Paradise (4.15), Anatolia Sea View (5pm).

They will be showing the crowd how to make their favourite dish and providing fee sample to taste.

The event, running to 8pm on Saturday and 6pm on Sunday, is organised by the St Annes Enterprise Partnership and will be officially opened at 11 on Saturday by Fylde Council chef Allan Oldfield and Cllr Roger Small, with Sunday’s proceedings opened by Fylde mayor Coun Elaine Silverwood and St Annes Town Council chairman Gavin Harrison.

St Annes Enterprise Partnership chairman Veli Kirk said: “We’re looking forward to a great weekend and the aim is to offer something for everyone.

“The St Annes Enterprise team have reached over 130,000 people on Facebook alone for this event, so it should bring a huge increase in footfall for the town. It's going to be a fantastic event for St Anne’s.”