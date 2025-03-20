Massive 3 bed Fleetwood family home with Love Island style garden, hot tub, and slick design for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 20th Mar 2025, 15:16 BST
Updated 20th Mar 2025, 15:19 BST

This stunning property on Fleetwood Road is an absolute gem and has had its price reduced

On the market for £391,500 with The Square Room, this charming and spacious three-bed family home on Fleetwood Road in Fleetwood is perfect for modern living, sitting on a spacious plot with easy access to local amenities, schools, and transport links.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

It features a modern open-plan kitchen/family room, a master bedroom with an en-suite and dressing room, and spacious rooms throughout. Currently, the house has three bedrooms, but the front reception room can be converted into a fourth bedroom.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

The property includes a porch, entrance hall/office, lounge, dining room, living room, kitchen, utility room/W.C., and a downstairs bedroom. Upstairs, there are two additional bedrooms, a family bathroom, and a large landing.

Keep up-to-date with the latest UK news, sport and culture with our free UK Today newsletter.

The property has a driveway, garage, and well-maintained gardens. The rear garden includes a raised hardwood decking area, a garden room with an undercover sitting area, and a hot tub. The home also benefits from a large tandem garage with light and power supply.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails

Take a look around…

Also, be sure not to miss:

I visited Lancashire's poshest village and I can see why homes here are so expensive and in-demand!

I'd love to live in this glorious 5 bed Preston mansion with indoor pool, gym, and state-of-the-art tech

Greggs announces brand new menu item after TikTok buzz... here's where you can get your hands on it

All 61 Lancashire railway stations ranked from highest to lowest train cancellation rate

Lancashire restaurant wins prestigious award at the Nation’s Curry Awards 2025

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

The property is set on a generous plot

1. Fleetwood Road, Fleetwood

The property is set on a generous plot Photo: The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
The stunning lounge with a log burner is open plan to the dining area. It has smoked acoustic glass windows to the front

2. Fleetwood Road, Fleetwood

The stunning lounge with a log burner is open plan to the dining area. It has smoked acoustic glass windows to the front Photo: The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
Ample space in the luxury kitchen

3. Fleetwood Road, Fleetwood

Ample space in the luxury kitchen Photo: The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
The living room at the back of the house opens up to the kitchen. It has solid walnut flooring and three Velux windows. It overlooks the garden

4. Fleetwood Road, Fleetwood

The living room at the back of the house opens up to the kitchen. It has solid walnut flooring and three Velux windows. It overlooks the garden Photo: submit

Photo Sales
At the top of the stairs leading to two of the bedrooms

5. Fleetwood Road, Fleetwood

At the top of the stairs leading to two of the bedrooms Photo: The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
The master bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and en-suite bathroom

6. Fleetwood Road, Fleetwood

The master bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and en-suite bathroom Photo: The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:FleetwoodBlackpoolRightmoveLancashirePropertyGardensLove Your
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice