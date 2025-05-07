On the market for offers in excess of £2.5m with Savills, this substantial country residence offers nearly 7,000 sq ft of refined accommodation, set within 5.3 acres of landscaped grounds on the edge of Halton in the Lune Valley.

Built in the 1930s and extensively enhanced, it combines traditional charm with contemporary luxury, with the property featuring five reception rooms, six bedrooms, and eight bathrooms across three floors, with a layout that supports both family life and entertaining.

At the heart of the home is a bespoke kitchen with an Aga and central island, flowing into a spacious dining area and garden room, while the main living room offers dual aspect views and an open fireplace, while a grand reception hallway with a marble-tiled floor and sweeping staircase introduces the home.

The principal suite includes a luxurious en-suite, dressing area, and access to a private roof terrace with panoramic views, while a guest suite provides further flexibility, currently arranged with a gym, dressing room, and cinema.

Other notable spaces include two ground-floor double bedrooms, four further en-suite bedrooms, and a second-floor cinema/living area. Practical features include a boot room, mud room, dog shower, wine store, and extensive garage space with electric doors.

Underfloor heating covers most of the property, which also benefits from remote-controlled systems for heating, gates, CCTV, and alarms. Heading outside, the property is surrounded by formal gardens, mature planting, a vegetable garden, and a 3.38-acre paddock suitable for recreational or equestrian use.

Outbuildings provide additional utility, including a workshop, kennels, and a gardener’s WC. Overlooking the Forest of Bowland, a designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the residence offers seclusion without isolation, with access to nearby villages and the city of Lancaster.

Take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss:

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.