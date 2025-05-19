On the market for £450,000 with Frank Wyles, this halls-adjoining semi-detached property, built in 1883, is located in a sought-after residential area within walking distance of St Annes Square and close to a range of well-regarded schools.
Tastefully updated, it retains a number of original features while offering practical and spacious family accommodation across three floors. The ground floor comprises a generous reception room with both front and rear aspects, a separate breakfast room with a wood-burning stove, and a modern kitchen fitted with granite worktops, integrated appliances, and quarry-tiled flooring.
Additional ground floor amenities include a guest cloakroom, a rear vestibule, and a utility room housing the boiler and laundry facilities. Heading upstairs to the first floor, there are three well-proportioned bedrooms and a large family bathroom. The bathroom is fitted with a roll-top bath, a separate shower enclosure, and a modern vanity unit.
Heading upstairs once again, the home’s top floor is dedicated to a fourth bedroom, complete with built-in wardrobes and an en suite shower room. Externally, the property benefits from a lawned front garden and a private, low-maintenance rear garden with stone paving and mature planting. A brick outbuilding provides further storage.
At the rear of this spacious property, there is also a detached garage with power, lighting, and an electric roller door, accessed via a courtesy door from the garden - an extremely handy addition to this wonderful home.
