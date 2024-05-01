Imposing Blackpool detached house for sale in Whinney Heys Road near Victoria Hospital and Stanley Park

This superb detached house is on Whinney Heys Road near the hospital and within easy reach of Stanley Park.

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark
Published 1st May 2024, 14:08 BST
Updated 1st May 2024, 14:08 BST

It’s ready for some modernisation and with a large plot there is potential to expand. It’s a large detached family property with five bedrooms, two reception rooms and three bathrooms. There’s also off road parking for several vehicles. It’s on the market for £450,000 with Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

ICYMI: 25 of the best Blackpool properties under £100k which are due to be auctioned

"I love the sunny garden" Blackpool 3 bed semi-detached in Devonshire Road is ideal family home

Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

1. Whinney Heys Road, Blackpool

Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

2. Whinney Heys Road, Blackpool

Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

3. Whinney Heys Road, Blackpool

Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

4. Whinney Heys Road, Blackpool

Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

5. Whinney Heys Road, Blackpool

Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

6. Whinney Heys Road, Blackpool

Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolPropertiesStanley Park

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.