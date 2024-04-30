The garden is west facing and 60 ft long, it would be a fab suntrap. It’s in a popular area but away from the hustle and bustle. It has three bedrooms, a modern kitchen and bathroom and off street parking to a garage. It’s on the market for £184,950 with Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool
1. Devonshire Road, Blackpool
Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool
2. Devonshire Road, Blackpool
Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool
3. Devonshire Road, Blackpool
Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool
4. Devonshire Road, Blackpool
Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool
5. Devonshire Road, Blackpool
Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool
6. Devonshire Road, Blackpool
Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.