"I love the sunny garden" Blackpool 3 bed semi-detached in Devonshire Road is ideal family home

This great family home ticks all the boxes.

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark
Published 30th Apr 2024, 10:29 BST

The garden is west facing and 60 ft long, it would be a fab suntrap. It’s in a popular area but away from the hustle and bustle. It has three bedrooms, a modern kitchen and bathroom and off street parking to a garage. It’s on the market for £184,950 with Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

