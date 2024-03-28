Immaculate 4 bed Blackpool semi-detached house for sale in Condor Grove has versatile living space

This is a stunning house which is simply ready to walk into.

By Claire Lark
Published 28th Mar 2024, 10:27 GMT

Beautifully maintained and presented throughout, the semi-detached house is on Condor Grove and is priced at £259,950 With Unique Estate Agency

It's close to shops and amenities and offers extremely spacious and versatile accommodation. See the pictures which tell the story...

ICYMI: No chain in sale of Blackpool house on Cherry Tree Road with four beds at a bargain price

Impressive plot size for Blackpool detached house on Hawes Side Lane with 4 beds and stylish interior

Magnificent sunset views from Blackpool house for sale on Queens Promenade with 3 beds and balcony

Unique Estate Agency

1. Condor Grove, Blackpool

Unique Estate Agency

Photo Sales
Unique Estate Agency

2. Condor Grove, Blackpool

Unique Estate Agency

Photo Sales
Unique Estate Agency

3. Condor Grove, Blackpool

Unique Estate Agency

Photo Sales
Unique Estate Agency

4. Condor Grove, Blackpool

Unique Estate Agency

Photo Sales
Unique Estate Agency

5. Condor Grove, Blackpool

Unique Estate Agency

Photo Sales
Condor Grove, Blackpool

6. Condor Grove, Blackpool

Condor Grove, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BedsBlackpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.