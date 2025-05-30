I'm in love with this charming and uber modern 4 bed Blackpool family home in South Shore for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 30th May 2025, 16:53 BST
Updated 30th May 2025, 16:55 BST

This stylish home is picture-perfect.

On the market for £479,995 with Christie King, this substantial four-bedroom detached home, located in a semi-rural setting, offers generous accommodation, modern features, and a high standard of finish throughout.

Sign up for our Blackpool Gazette retro newsletter, sign up for free.

Situated on an attractive private plot in South Shore with ample driveway parking, this home provides a well-balanced combination of practicality and comfort, suitable for contemporary family living.

Sign up for Blackpool Gazette newsletter - essential local news.

The ground floor is accessed via a spacious and light-filled entrance hall, leading into a sizeable living room with multiple windows, patio doors, and a feature gas fireplace, with the standout kitchen and dining area spanning the rear of the home, fitted with high-gloss units, granite worktops, and a full range of integrated AEG appliances.

Keep up with the latest breaking Blackpool news - sign up to our Gazette newsletter.

Bi-fold doors also open directly to the rear garden, providing an excellent space for entertaining, while a dedicated bar/snug area and a downstairs WC add further flexibility to the ground floor.

Blackpool culture and showbiz news in our Gazette newsletter - sign up here.

Upstairs, all four double bedrooms benefit from en suite facilities - the principal and second bedrooms each include dedicated dressing areas, while all fixtures and flooring are of consistent quality throughout, with extensive use of spot lighting and Karndean-style flooring.

Don’t miss essential local Blackpool news - sign up for our Gazette newsletter here.

Externally, the gated driveway accommodates multiple vehicles, plus the rear garden features lawned areas and Indian stone paving, with additional space that could be adapted for future use, subject to planning.

Take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss:

I'd be in that hot tub every night! Majestic 5 bed detached Blackpool family home on Preston New Road for sale

I went to the grand opening of Lancashire's newest Wendy's to try square burgers in the sun

Blackpool areas ranked by how fast homes sell, including Bispham, Fleetwood, and Lytham

I'm head over heels for this 4 bed detached corner plot Preston family home with immaculate design for sale

I think it's futuristic! High tech 4 bed detached family home in rural village with landscaped garden for sale

Lancashire piemaker named as one of UK’s best in LoveFood’s list of Britain’s tastiest pies

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Willow Dene (Credit: Christie King)

1. Willow Dene (Credit: Christie King)

Willow Dene (Credit: Christie King) | Willow Dene (Credit: Christie King)

Photo Sales
Willow Dene (Credit: Christie King)

2. Willow Dene (Credit: Christie King)

Willow Dene (Credit: Christie King) | Willow Dene (Credit: Christie King)

Photo Sales
Willow Dene (Credit: Christie King)

3. Willow Dene (Credit: Christie King)

Willow Dene (Credit: Christie King) | Willow Dene (Credit: Christie King)

Photo Sales
Willow Dene (Credit: Christie King)

4. Willow Dene (Credit: Christie King)

Willow Dene (Credit: Christie King) | Willow Dene (Credit: Christie King)

Photo Sales
Willow Dene (Credit: Christie King)

5. Willow Dene (Credit: Christie King)

Willow Dene (Credit: Christie King) | Willow Dene (Credit: Christie King)

Photo Sales
Willow Dene (Credit: Christie King)

6. Willow Dene (Credit: Christie King)

Willow Dene (Credit: Christie King) | Willow Dene (Credit: Christie King)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:MetroPropertyBlackpoolHousingMoneyfirst person
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice