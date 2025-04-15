On the market for £1.4m with P Wilson & Co., this beautifully designed 4-bedroom detached home sits on an impressive 4-acre plot, offering a unique blend of luxurious living and functional outdoor space.

Constructed from stone under slate, the property is architecturally striking and immaculately maintained throughout, boasting 4 spacious double bedrooms, 2 with en-suite bathrooms, as well as a stylish family bathroom.

Living space is abundant with two elegant reception rooms, both featuring woodburning fires and access to the gardens, alongside a spacious kitchen diner with central island, granite surfaces, integrated appliances, underfloor heating, and patio doors.

A glazed wall connects the kitchen to a dedicated office space, enhancing the sense of openness and natural light, continuing the sense of class engendered by the grand galleried entrance hall with parquet flooring and a feature fireplace, which sets the tone of the house.

The property is also complemented by modern touches like a CCTV system and underfloor heating in key areas, while additional ground floor rooms include a utility, WC, and access to a double garage incorporating a wine store and plant room.

Upstairs, the master suite includes a private balcony, dressing room, and a luxurious five-piece en-suite, while the stunning grounds feature a mix of formal gardens, a vegetable plot, mature wooded area with a pond, and open meadow.

Practical outbuildings include a large workshop designed for caravan storage with high ceilings and power, and a timber stable block with two stables and a barn.

Take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss:

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . Sharoe Green Lane (Credit: P Wilson & Company, Preston) Sharoe Green Lane (Credit: P Wilson & Company, Preston) | Sharoe Green Lane (Credit: P Wilson & Company, Preston) Photo Sales

2 . Sharoe Green Lane (Credit: P Wilson & Company, Preston) Sharoe Green Lane (Credit: P Wilson & Company, Preston) | Sharoe Green Lane (Credit: P Wilson & Company, Preston) Photo Sales

3 . Sharoe Green Lane (Credit: P Wilson & Company, Preston) Sharoe Green Lane (Credit: P Wilson & Company, Preston) | Sharoe Green Lane (Credit: P Wilson & Company, Preston) Photo Sales

4 . Sharoe Green Lane (Credit: P Wilson & Company, Preston) Sharoe Green Lane (Credit: P Wilson & Company, Preston) | Sharoe Green Lane (Credit: P Wilson & Company, Preston) Photo Sales

5 . Sharoe Green Lane (Credit: P Wilson & Company, Preston) Sharoe Green Lane (Credit: P Wilson & Company, Preston) | Sharoe Green Lane (Credit: P Wilson & Company, Preston) Photo Sales