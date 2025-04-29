On the market for £479,995 with Christie King, this substantial four-bedroom detached home, located in a semi-rural setting, offers generous accommodation, modern features, and a high standard of finish throughout.

Situated on an attractive private plot in South Shore with ample driveway parking, this home provides a well-balanced combination of practicality and comfort, suitable for contemporary family living.

The ground floor is accessed via a spacious and light-filled entrance hall, leading into a sizeable living room with multiple windows, patio doors, and a feature gas fireplace, with the standout kitchen and dining area spanning the rear of the home, fitted with high-gloss units, granite worktops, and a full range of integrated AEG appliances.

Bi-fold doors also open directly to the rear garden, providing an excellent space for entertaining, while a dedicated bar/snug area and a downstairs WC add further flexibility to the ground floor.

Upstairs, all four double bedrooms benefit from en suite facilities - the principal and second bedrooms each include dedicated dressing areas, while all fixtures and flooring are of consistent quality throughout, with extensive use of spot lighting and Karndean-style flooring.

Externally, the gated driveway accommodates multiple vehicles, plus the rear garden features lawned areas and Indian stone paving, with additional space that could be adapted for future use, subject to planning.

