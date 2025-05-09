On the market for £2.5m with Jackson-Stops, this secluded 18th-century country residence has been comprehensively restored, retaining original period details while incorporating high-end modern finishes throughout.

Set within a private 3.85-acre plot, with additional land available, the property offers a peaceful rural setting surrounded by landscaped gardens and open countryside, yet remains within easy reach of nearby villages.

The main house dates back to 1709 and has been sympathetically modernised to a high standard. It includes a grand entrance vestibule, a formal dining room, multiple reception areas, a contemporary open-plan kitchen with dining space, and four spacious bedrooms—three of which are en suite—including two primary suites.

The home also features a large family bathroom and a well-equipped utility room, while a two-storey barn conversion sits adjacent to the main residence, with is currently approved for mixed use.

It includes a ground floor studio space with a fitted kitchen and four first-floor offices with a bathroom - planning permission has also been granted to convert the barn into a substantial 3–4 bedroom home, offering significant future potential.

The grounds include a gated entrance, a gravelled in-and-out driveway, and several terraces and ornamental features, while the gardens are meticulously maintained, with expansive south-facing lawns, stone pathways, and water features including a brook and pond.

A separate gym with views over the countryside sits above a carport with space for multiple vehicles and additional storage. A flood-lit tennis court enhances the property’s recreational appeal.

Take a look around...

