On the market for £190,000 with Fontworths Real Estate, this stunning 2-bedroom coastal apartment is set in a prime location on the highly sought-after Lytham seafront, offering a unique blend of modern living and seaside charm.

Spread across two floors, the property features a striking spiral staircase and benefits from an abundance of natural light throughout, with the spacious open-plan lounge seamlessly connecting to a modern kitchen, fitted with sleek wall and base units, integrated appliances, and a large window that fills the space with light.

The lounge itself also opens onto a sunny, private rear balcony, which is perfect for enjoying peaceful mornings or relaxing evenings, while the the upper floor - accessed via a spiral staircase - hosts 2 bedrooms, including a generous master suite with a double wardrobe and en-suite bathroom, featuring a corner bath with shower, WC, and wash basin.

The second bedroom, though smaller, offers ample storage with fitted wardrobes, while a rear communal staircase provides additional access between floors. Externally, the apartment comes with a single garage and a dedicated parking space, plus a secure entry phone system and a communal entrance provide added security and ease of access.

Ideally located just steps from Lytham Green, the apartment is within walking distance of the town’s vibrant shops, cafés, restaurants, and bars, plus excellent transport links are located nearby, including regular bus routes and a train station.

Take a look around...

