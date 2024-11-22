I tour a classic traditional gentleman's residence, a vast 4 bed Blackpool family home on Warbreck Hill Road

By Jack Marshall , Claire Lark
Published 30th Nov 2023, 14:24 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2024, 15:52 GMT

Nestled in the prestigious Warbreck Hill Road area of North Shore, this stunning house preserves a wealth of original features.

It has a state-of-the-art luxury fitted kitchen, complete with a charming breakfast area. One of its truly unique features is the utility laundry room with a separate WC, ingeniously located within a converted bomb shelter dating back to World War 2.

The house will be open for viewing as part of the UK’s biggest Open House Event but you need to contact the estate agents. It has been reduced in price and is now on the market for £425k with Entwistle Green Estate Agents through Rightmove

As the estate agents say: “This classic gentleman’s residence impeccably preserves a wealth of original features.”

Be sure not to miss...

The 21 ugliest parts of the Fylde Coast according to readers, including spots in Blackpool, Lytham & Fleetwood

All 33 Marston's pubs across Lancashire ranked best to worst based on your Google reviews

Fetching detached 3-bed Poulton family home in need of modernisation hits the market for appealing price

19 of the most beautiful and charming Fylde Coast towns and villages to make sure you've visited

All 19 of Preston, South Ribble, and Chorley's Tesco stores ranked from best to worst on your Google reviews

Surprising dark horse 5-bed Lytham family home with uber stylish finish & private garden for sale

I’ve always wanted to run my own chippy! Beloved local Preston fish & chip shop up for sale

Entwistle Green, Blackpool

1. Warbreck Hill Drive, Blackpool

Entwistle Green, Blackpool Photo: Entwistle Green, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Entwistle Green, Blackpool

2. Warbreck Hill Road, Blackpool

Entwistle Green, Blackpool Photo: Entwistle Green, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Entwistle Green, Blackpool

3. Warbreck Hill Road, Blackpool

Entwistle Green, Blackpool Photo: Entwistle Green, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Entwistle Green, Blackpool

4. Warbreck Hill Drive, Blackpool

Entwistle Green, Blackpool Photo: Entwistle Green, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Entwistle Green, Blackpool

5. Warbreck Hill Drive, Blackpool

Entwistle Green, Blackpool Photo: Entwistle Green, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Entwistle Green, Blackpool

6. Warbreck Hill Drive

Entwistle Green, Blackpool Photo: Entwistle Green, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolRightmoveStanley Parkfirst personLove Your
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice