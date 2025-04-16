On the market for £550,000 with JD Gallagher Estate Agents, this home is not only situated in a highly sought-after area, but this spacious and versatile 5-bedroom detached property offers a unique layout ideal for larger or multi-generational families.

Set across five split-level floors, the home features open-plan living with distinctive mezzanine levels, providing a blend of space, style, and flexibility. Entering the home, the ground floor welcomes you with a spacious hallway and guest WC, while the open-plan living and dining space is bright and airy, with dual-aspect windows and a brickwork alcove housing a built-in bar.

A recently-updated pale grey shaker-style kitchen includes integrated appliances and overlooks the large, west-facing garden, while a separate utility room sits adjacent for added practicality.

Upstairs, a cosy snug leads to a private upper-level bedroom complete with en-suite, dressing area, and study nook, while on the lower ground floor there are four further bedrooms, including a master suite, and a modern family bathroom with a built-in sauna.

The home also benefits from a large integral double garage, generous gardens to the rear with a sunny west-facing aspect, gas central heating (recently serviced combi boiler), and full double glazing.

Oakwood Gardens is known for its peaceful, family-friendly environment, while still offering close proximity to Lancaster city centre, excellent schools, green spaces, and transport links, plus Lancaster University is nearby, adding to the appeal for academic and professional buyers.

With no upward chain, the property is ready for a smooth purchase, so take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss:

