On the market for £345,000 with Unique Estate Agency, this immaculately presented 4-bedroom detached family home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac within a desirable residential area of Thornton-Cleveleys, offering convenient access to local amenities, schools, and transport links.

Internally, the home features a reconfigured ground floor designed to enhance space and flow, with the entrance hall leading to a ground floor cloakroom and a spacious lounge with a bay window and limestone fire surround.

The newly-fitted kitchen is equipped with modern two-tone units, integrated appliances including double ovens and a wine cooler, and a breakfast bar, with the space opening into a generous dining area, utility room, and large conservatory overlooking the landscaped rear garden.

The first floor offers four well-proportioned bedrooms - the principal bedroom includes fitted wardrobes and an en-suite shower room, while the remaining three bedrooms provide flexible accommodation, with one currently used as an office and another as a dressing room. A modern family bathroom serves the remaining bedrooms.

Externally, the property benefits from ample off-street parking, an integral garage with power and an electric car charging point, and side access to an east-facing rear garden, which is laid to lawn and includes patio and decking areas for outdoor dining and relaxation.

Recent upgrades include new flooring and carpets, fitted blinds, a kitchen-matched utility room, and decorative enhancements reflecting a high level of interior design, meaning that this home is well-suited to families seeking modern living in a peaceful yet well-connected location.

Overall, this property combines contemporary features with practical design, making it a high-quality offering in one of Cleveleys’ most sought-after neighbourhoods, so take a look around...

