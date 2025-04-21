On the market for £391,500 with The Square Room, this charming and spacious three-bed family home on Fleetwood Road in Fleetwood is perfect for modern living, sitting on a spacious plot with easy access to local amenities, schools, and transport links.
It features a modern open-plan kitchen/family room, a master bedroom with an en-suite and dressing room, and spacious rooms throughout. Currently, the house has three bedrooms, but the front reception room can be converted into a fourth bedroom.
The property includes a porch, entrance hall/office, lounge, dining room, living room, kitchen, utility room/W.C., and a downstairs bedroom. Upstairs, there are two additional bedrooms, a family bathroom, and a large landing.
The property has a driveway, garage, and well-maintained gardens. The rear garden includes a raised hardwood decking area, a garden room with an undercover sitting area, and a hot tub. The home also benefits from a large tandem garage with light and power supply.
Take a look around…
