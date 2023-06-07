For sale in Blackpool: Rare chance to buy TWO detached properties on Sandy Lane estate through Zoopla
This is a fabulous opportunity to buy not one, but two detached properties.
By Claire Lark
Published 7th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST
The original farmhouse having been constructed in the 1800's is on the market alongside a stunning contemporary barn conversion. It’s on the market for £620,000 through Zoopla and Marie Holmes Estates (01772 750777)
In case you missed them: Blackpool property for sale: 11 pictures inside stunning detached home next to Stanley Park
10 luxury properties on market with price tags of more than £1million in Blackpool, Lytham St Annes and Poulton
Page 1 of 3