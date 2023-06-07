News you can trust since 1873
For sale in Blackpool: Rare chance to buy TWO detached properties on Sandy Lane estate through Zoopla

This is a fabulous opportunity to buy not one, but two detached properties.
By Claire Lark
Published 7th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST

The original farmhouse having been constructed in the 1800's is on the market alongside a stunning contemporary barn conversion. It’s on the market for £620,000 through Zoopla and Marie Holmes Estates (01772 750777)

Fernlea in Sandy Lane is on the market for £620,000

1. Fernlea, Sandy Lane

Fernlea in Sandy Lane is on the market for £620,000 Photo: Marie Holmes Estates

The spacious home office

2. Fernlea, Sandy Lane

The spacious home office Photo: Marie Holmes Estates

The lounge and dining area

3. Fernlea, Sandy Lane

The lounge and dining area Photo: Marie Holmes Estates

The sitting room in the barn conversion

4. Fernlea, Sandy Lane

The sitting room in the barn conversion Photo: UGC

Inside the barn conversion

5. Fernlea, Sandy Lane

Inside the barn conversion Photo: submit

Beautiful and spacious gardens

6. Fernlea, Sandy Lane

Beautiful and spacious gardens Photo: submit

The sitting room inside the barn conversion

7. Fernlea, Sandy Lane

The sitting room inside the barn conversion Photo: Marie Holmes Estates

The driveway sweeps through the grounds

8. Fernlea, Sandy Lane

The driveway sweeps through the grounds Photo: Marie Holmes Estates

