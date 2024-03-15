Exceptionally spacious Blackpool house for sale in Ullswater Road with 5 bedrooms

This is a fantastic 5 bedroomed house on the market for a good price.

By Claire Lark
Published 15th Mar 2024, 14:17 GMT

It's on Ullswater Road and is a semi-detached house that comes with a rare opportunity to buy and the added benefit of no onward chain. It's nestled in a sought-after residential area and offers spacious living areas. It's on the market for £350,000 with Stephen Tew Estate Agents, Blackpool

1. Ullswater Road, Blackpool

2. Ullswater Road, Blackpool

3. Ullswater Road, Blackpool

4. Ullswater Avenue, Blackpool

5. Ullswater Avenue, Blackpool

6. Ullswater Avenue, Blackpool

Related topics:BlackpoolPoulton RoadBispham

