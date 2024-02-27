News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Cheap buy for 4 bed Blackpool terraced house in Warbreck Drive with spacious rooms

This property needs renovating but it's great buy with so much potential.

By Claire Lark
Published 27th Feb 2024, 10:31 GMT

On Warbreck Drive, it's a terraced house with four bedrooms, close to schools, shops and public transport so it's a win win for a family. There's already a newly fitted kitchen but it is ready for some updating, a perfect blank canvas. It's on the market for £145,000, reduced this week with The Square Room, Fylde Coast

ICYMI: Unique 3 bed Fleetwood detached house for sale in The Ridgeway a stone's throw from the beach

Massive 6 bed Blackpool house on Park Road with a brilliant value for money price tag

Imposing detached 4 bed Blackpool family home on Queens Promenade with amazing sea views on the market

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

1. Warbreck Drive, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
The Square Room, Fylde Coast

2. Warbreck Drive, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
The Square Room, Fylde Coast

3. Warbreck Drive, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
The Square Room, Fylde Coast

4. Warbreck Drive, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
The Square Room, Fylde Coast

5. Warbreck Drive, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
The Square Room, Fylde Coast

6. Warbreck Drive, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Blackpool