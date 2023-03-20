Blackpool property: These are the cheapest streets in the resort as of December 2022
Last week we rounded up the 15 most expensive streets to buy a home in Blackpool – this week we take a look at the other end of the scale.
Home sales company Property Solvers regularly track average sold price data from HM Land Registry for homes located across Blackpool.
The data, which was last updated on December 6, 2022, includes streets in the heart of Blackpool as well as locations around the resort, including;
Talbot Road, Winnipeg Place and Portree Road.
If you missed it, last week we round-up the most expensive streets in the resort.
So, if you are looking for a bargain in Blackpool, here are the cheapest streets in the town.