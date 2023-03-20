News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool property: These are the cheapest streets in the resort as of December 2022

Last week we rounded up the 15 most expensive streets to buy a home in Blackpool – this week we take a look at the other end of the scale.

By Colin Ainscough
Published 20th Mar 2023, 11:00 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 13:06 GMT

Home sales company Property Solvers regularly track average sold price data from HM Land Registry for homes located across Blackpool.

The data, which was last updated on December 6, 2022, includes streets in the heart of Blackpool as well as locations around the resort, including;

Talbot Road, Winnipeg Place and Portree Road.

If you missed it, last week we round-up the most expensive streets in the resort.

So, if you are looking for a bargain in Blackpool, here are the cheapest streets in the town.

These are some of the cheapest streets in the area.

1. Cheapest streets in Blackpool

These are some of the cheapest streets in the area. Photo: Google

Talbot Road, Blackpool. FY3 7AT / Average price: £46,749

2. Talbot Road

Talbot Road, Blackpool. FY3 7AT / Average price: £46,749 Photo: Google

Winnipeg Place, Blackpool. FY2 0LX / Average price: £49,500

3. Winnipeg Place

Winnipeg Place, Blackpool. FY2 0LX / Average price: £49,500 Photo: Google

Portree Road, Blackpool. FY2 0DG / Average price: £50,750

4. Portree Road

Portree Road, Blackpool. FY2 0DG / Average price: £50,750 Photo: Google

