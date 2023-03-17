Blackpool property: These are the 15 most expensive streets in the resort as of December 2022
New figures have revealed the most expensive streets to buy a property in Blackpool.
Home sales company Property Solvers regularly track average sold price data from HM Land Registry to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Blackpool.
The data, which was last updated on December 6, 2022, includes streets in the heart of Blackpool as well as locations around the resort, including; North Park Drive, The Cloisters, Newton Drive and Heron Way.
Below, we've rounded up the top 15 most expensive streets in Blackpool.