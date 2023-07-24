Blackpool house on North Park Drive near Stanley Park is investor's dream and ready for extensive renovation
This iconic house in North Park Drive is in need of a full renovation
By Claire Lark
Published 24th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST
But wow, what a home it would make. It has been stripped back and planning permission obtained to create a super stylish, contemporary home within this beautiful character façade.To see the plans in full, have a look in description with estate agent McDonald, Fylde Coast through Rightmove
