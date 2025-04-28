On the market for £195,000 with The Square Room, this beautifully presented 3-bedroom semi-detached family home is ideally located on Montpelier Avenue in Bispham, within walking distance of the seafront and close to Bispham village, bus routes, and tram stops.

The property offers generous room sizes, a modern kitchen and bathroom, a spacious rear garden, and a garage, making it perfect for families seeking both comfort and convenience. Entering the home, the ground floor comprises a welcoming entrance hallway with useful under-stairs storage and space for a tumble dryer.

There are also two spacious reception rooms—one at the front and one overlooking the rear garden—both featuring UPVC double glazing and radiators, while the modern kitchen/diner is well-equipped with a range of wall and base units, integrated electric oven, ceramic hob with extractor, space for a fridge freezer, and plumbing for a washing machine and dishwasher.

The kitchen also offers a dining area and direct access to the rear garden. Heading upstairs, the first floor landing provides loft access, with the loft being part-boarded and fitted with a ladder and light.

There are also three bedrooms, two of which are generously sized doubles with large windows, and a well-proportioned third bedroom ideal for a child or home office, while the modern four-piece bathroom suite features a freestanding bath, large walk-in shower, vanity sink, low-flush WC, heated towel rail, and stylish tiled finishes.

Externally, the property benefits from a driveway with parking for two vehicles, a neatly kept front hedge, and a large rear garden with both patio and lawn areas—perfect for outdoor entertaining or family use. A detached garage with power supply, an up-and-over front door, and rear personal access door completes this impressive home.

Take a look around...

1 . Montpelier Avenue (Credit: The Square Room) Montpelier Avenue (Credit: The Square Room) | Montpelier Avenue (Credit: The Square Room) Photo Sales

