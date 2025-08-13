27 amazing pictures of enormous Lytham Road house for sale in Blackpool, reduced in price with annexe

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 13th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

This is a superb 8 bedroom property which includes a separate self-contained dwelling.

It’s on Lytham Road and is on the market for £575,000 - a whopping £75,000 less that first advertised.

Set within a prime location, it’s a remarkable detached house which offers sophisticated living at its finest.

The property comprises a superb 7-bedroom detached home complemented by a separate self-contained 1-bedroom dwelling with its own private Lounge and Dining area, kitchen, bathroom and double bedroom.

It would be great if you have an older teenager or relative living with you. It’s up for sale with Stephen Tew Estate Agents, Blackpool

