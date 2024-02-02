Watch as we take a tour around the new Tequila and tacos bar Amexicana
The new bar will be serving a range of margaritas and Tex Mex dishes.
We decided to take a look around the new tequila and tacos bar Amexicana which will be opening its doors shortly in Lytham.
Located on 3 Henry Street, Lytham, the Tex Mex haven will be serving up a range of speciality margaritas including spicy, frozen, straight up or even a Coronarita - a corona infused marg!