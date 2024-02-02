News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Watch as we take a tour around the new Tequila and tacos bar Amexicana

The new bar will be serving a range of margaritas and Tex Mex dishes.

By Emma Downey
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 13:19 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

We decided to take a look around the new tequila and tacos bar Amexicana which will be opening its doors shortly in Lytham.

Located on 3 Henry Street, Lytham, the Tex Mex haven will be serving up a range of speciality margaritas including spicy, frozen, straight up or even a Coronarita - a corona infused marg! 

READ MORE: Tequila and tacos bar Amexicana announces opening date in Henry Street, Lytham

Related topics:HavenRestaurantsBarsLythamCocktails