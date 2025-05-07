Turtle Bay’s bottomless brunch gets a big upgrade with new dishes and more choice than ever
The popular Caribbean restaurant chain, known for its vibrant atmosphere and bold island-inspired dishes, has unveiled a refreshed brunch experience available across all 50 UK sites, including Blackpool & Preston.
The upgrade includes a host of new menu options designed to bring the spirit and spice of the Caribbean straight to your plate.
Among the latest arrivals are the showstopping Breakfast Rotis, warm, hand-rolled flatbreads filled with options like jerk sausage and sweet plantain, paired with a fried egg and a zesty sweet chilli jam.
Guests looking for a tropical take on familiar brunch favourites will enjoy the smashed avocado, poached egg & bacon on sourdough, reimagined with a punch of fiery scotch bonnet.
And for a real taste of Jamaica, Turtle Bay is now serving Ackee on Toast. The island’s national fruit scrambled with peppers, onions and more of that signature Caribbean heat, served on sourdough.
In a first for the chain, brunch-goers can now order from the entire brunch & lunch menu during their ‘Bottomless Brunch’ sitting.
This means even more choice, from small plates to full Caribbean feasts like the iconic Curry Goat and 24-hour marinaded Jerk Chicken.
Of course, no Turtle Bay brunch would be complete without the drinks. Guests can still enjoy two hours of free-flowing cocktails, prosecco, draught lager, and a range of low and no-alcohol options.
All served to a backdrop of laid-back beats and the unmistakable warmth of Caribbean hospitality.
Available every day with sittings until 5pm (3pm on Saturdays), Turtle Bay’s ‘Bottomless Brunch’ is the perfect excuse to gather your friends, dive into some bold new flavours, and soak up the sunshine vibes.
Bookings are now open at: turtlebay.co.uk/bottomless-brunch
