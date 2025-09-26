Oceanic Awards has officially revealed the winners of the Northern England Curry Awards 2025 an event designed to celebrate the best of the curry industry across the North of England.

The ceremony was held on Monday, September, 22nd at Moor Hall Hotel & Spa, Sutton Coldfield. They welcomed chefs, restaurateurs and curry enthusiasts from across the region.

Guests gathered to applaud the passion and creativity of those shaping the curry industry from fine-dining restaurants to beloved takeaways.

Spokesperson for the Northern Curry Awards, Irfan Younis, said:“It was another memorable event that honoured the dedication and hard work of the nominees and celebrated the rich tapestry of flavours that the curry industry brings to the English culinary landscape.

“The Awards provide a platform to applaud the exceptional efforts of those who have made significant contributions to the curry sector and continue to elevate the nation’s love for curry.”

Among the standout winners of the evening was The Clay Oven Restaurant, a much-loved establishment based in Thornton. The restaurant was awarded the coveted title of Kitchen of the Year.

Owner Hadiur Rahim said:“We have been serving the community for over 10 years and this recognition is for their continued support and loyalty. We are here because of them, so this award is dedicated to them.”

The success of the Northern England Curry Awards follows the popularity of the English Curry Awards, which have run for over 13 years.

Building on this momentum, Oceanic Awards has expanded the initiative to celebrate curry talent across regions such as Yorkshire and the Midlands.