The 38 best Lancashire greasy spoon cafes that do the most banging breakfasts - see the full list

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 30th Apr 2025, 17:23 BST

Everyone loves a fry-up for breakfast!

Here in Lancashire, we have an abundance of classy spots at which you can properly indulge in that most British of traditions: a hearty English fry-up for breakfast to tide you over for a good few hours.

With that in mind, we’ve put together a list of some of the county’s top places for a proper greasy café experience. Here they are in no particular order...

Layton Road, Blackpool, FY3 8ES | 4.9 out of 5 (142 Google reviews) | "Best breakfast in Blackpool."

1. Hash Browns

Brew + Bake

2. Brew + Bake, Preston

Waterloo Road, Blackpool, FY4 1AD | 4.9 out of 5 (193 Google reviews) | "The food here is yummy, cooked well and the staff and owner are lovely."

3. South Shore Pitstop Café

Brucciani's

4. Brucciani's, Preston

Rated 3 on March 17.

5. Lowery Café, Coronation Street, Blackpool, FY1 4PB

Rise

6. Rise, Preston

