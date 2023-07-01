News you can trust since 1873
The 34 best places for Chinese takeaway in Blackpool and the Fylde Coast according to you

Nothing beats a Chinese takeaway.
By Jack Marshall
Published 1st Jul 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2023, 17:01 BST

And, when you’re in the mood for a Chinese, nothing else will do. Thankfully, we’ve compiled a list of the 34 best places to get a Chinese takeaway in Blackpool and the Fylde Coast, with every single restaurant having been recommended by our readers. So take a look…

Mandarin - 27 Clifton St, Blackpool FY1 1JD

1. The best places for a Chinese takeaway in Blackpool or on the Fylde Coast

Mandarin - 27 Clifton St, Blackpool FY1 1JD Photo: Google Maps

Blue Moon - 13 St David's Rd S, Lytham, St Anne's, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 1TF

2. The best places for a Chinese takeaway in Blackpool and on the Fylde Coast

Blue Moon - 13 St David's Rd S, Lytham, St Anne's, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 1TF Photo: Google Maps

Blessing House - 16 The Crescent, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 1SZ

3. The best places for a Chinese takeaway in Blackpool and on the Fylde Coast

Blessing House - 16 The Crescent, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 1SZ Photo: Google Maps

Canton Chef - 50 Ashfield Rd, Blackpool FY2 0DJ

4. The best places for a Chinese takeaway in Blackpool and on the Fylde Coast

Canton Chef - 50 Ashfield Rd, Blackpool FY2 0DJ Photo: Google Maps

Canton Kitchen - 79 Caunce St, Blackpool FY1 3NE

5. The best places for a Chinese takeaway in Blackpool and on the Fylde Coast

Canton Kitchen - 79 Caunce St, Blackpool FY1 3NE Photo: Google Maps

Canton Palace - 160 Watson Rd, Blackpool FY4 3EE

6. The best places for a Chinese takeaway in Blackpool and on the Fylde Coast

Canton Palace - 160 Watson Rd, Blackpool FY4 3EE Photo: Google Maps

China Garden - 59 Whitegate Dr, Blackpool FY3 9DF

7. The best places for a Chinese takeaway in Blackpool and on the Fylde Coast

China Garden - 59 Whitegate Dr, Blackpool FY3 9DF Photo: Google Maps

China Red - 15-19 Queen's Square, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7BW

8. The best places for a Chinese takeaway in Blackpool and on the Fylde Coast

China Red - 15-19 Queen's Square, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7BW Photo: Google Maps

