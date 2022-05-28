The pub chain will charge just 6p per pint - the same price they cost at the Queen’s coronation back in 1952.
In order to secure one of the low-cost pints, punters should head to the bar and say the code word - ‘1952’.
The deal will last for one day only, and customers will only be permitted to claim one low-cost pint in each pub.
Participating pubs on the Fylde Coast include:
Dunes Hotel: 561 Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY4 1SA
Farmers Arms: 570 Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY4 1RF
Dog & Partridge: 265 Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY1 6ET
Washington: Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AF
Counting House: 10 Talbot Square, Blackpool, FY1 1NG
Golden Eagle: Warren Drive, Cleveleys, FY5 3TG
Ship & Royal: 91 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes, FY8 5EH
Shovels: 260 Common Edge Road, Marton Moss, FY4 5DH
Victoria Hotel: Church Road, Lytham St Annes, FY8 3NE
Golden Ball Hotel: 1 Ball Street, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7BA
Town House: St Annes Road West, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1SB
Lord Derby: St Annes Road West, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1RG
To find out if your local Greene King pub is participating in the celebrations click HERE