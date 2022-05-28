The pub chain will charge just 6p per pint - the same price they cost at the Queen’s coronation back in 1952.

In order to secure one of the low-cost pints, punters should head to the bar and say the code word - ‘1952’.

The deal will last for one day only, and customers will only be permitted to claim one low-cost pint in each pub.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cheers to a cheap pint!

Participating pubs on the Fylde Coast include:

Dunes Hotel: 561 Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY4 1SA

Farmers Arms: 570 Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY4 1RF

Dog & Partridge: 265 Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY1 6ET

Washington: Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AF

Counting House: 10 Talbot Square, Blackpool, FY1 1NG

Golden Eagle: Warren Drive, Cleveleys, FY5 3TG

Ship & Royal: 91 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes, FY8 5EH

Shovels: 260 Common Edge Road, Marton Moss, FY4 5DH

Victoria Hotel: Church Road, Lytham St Annes, FY8 3NE

Golden Ball Hotel: 1 Ball Street, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7BA

Town House: St Annes Road West, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1SB

Lord Derby: St Annes Road West, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1RG