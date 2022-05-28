Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Greene King Local pubs are slashing pints to 6p - here’s how to get one on the Fylde Coast

Greene King pubs are kicking off Jubilee Week with a special offer on Monday, May 30.

By Adam Lord
Saturday, 28th May 2022, 3:57 pm

The pub chain will charge just 6p per pint - the same price they cost at the Queen’s coronation back in 1952.

In order to secure one of the low-cost pints, punters should head to the bar and say the code word - ‘1952’.

The deal will last for one day only, and customers will only be permitted to claim one low-cost pint in each pub.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Cheers to a cheap pint!

Read More

Read More
These are the best beer gardens in Blackpool as recommended by you

Participating pubs on the Fylde Coast include:

Dunes Hotel: 561 Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY4 1SA

Farmers Arms: 570 Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY4 1RF

Dog & Partridge: 265 Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY1 6ET

Washington: Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AF

Counting House: 10 Talbot Square, Blackpool, FY1 1NG

Golden Eagle: Warren Drive, Cleveleys, FY5 3TG

Ship & Royal: 91 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes, FY8 5EH

Shovels: 260 Common Edge Road, Marton Moss, FY4 5DH

Victoria Hotel: Church Road, Lytham St Annes, FY8 3NE

Golden Ball Hotel: 1 Ball Street, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7BA

Town House: St Annes Road West, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1SB

Lord Derby: St Annes Road West, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1RG

To find out if your local Greene King pub is participating in the celebrations click HERE

QueenBlackpool