These are the best beer gardens in Blackpool as recommended by you

Good outdoor seating is a must-have for any pub owner looking to make the most of the warmer months. But where in Blackpool is the best place to relax with a drink in the fresh sea air? Here are the top ten best pub gardens, recommended by you.
1. Ma Kellys Showboat, Queen's Promenade
Formerly known as Uncle Tom's Cabin, this venue is known for its late night cabaret entertainment and its 'Showboat Showgirls', performing every Thursday, Friday and Saturday. When the weather is fine, guests can gather in the large outdoor courtyard and listen to live singers while enjoying a pint.
Photo: JPIMedia
2. The Dutton Arms, Promenade
This large seafront pub lies within walking distance of the Pleasure Beach, making it the perfect stop-off point for people traversing the Golden Mile. It was built between the First and Second World War by Dutton Breweries.
Photo: submitted
3. The Saddle Inn, Whitegate Drive
Built in 1776, The Saddle Inn is the oldest pub in Blackpool. The locally listed free-house, which has a large patio for outdoor drinking in the summer, was once owned by Richard Hall, a 'saddler'.
Photo: JPIMedia
4. Lateo, Lytham Road
This South Shore cocktail bar opened in 2018, with tea and coffee available during the day, and a long list of 60 different types of gin, champagnes and wines at night.
Photo: JPIMedia