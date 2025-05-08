New 'Spud Hut' baked potato stall opens on St Annes pier - full menu & prices
The ‘Spud Hut’ is the latest venture from the team behind The Venue fish and chips restaurant on the seafront, which remains closed after a fire last month.
The owners of the Venue said repairs are due to begin “as soon as possible” and they are aiming to reopen “later in 2025”.
Serving baked potatoes loaded with a range of ‘classic’ and ‘gourmet’ fillings, the Spud Hut is already a hit with visitors to the pier since opening last week.
Menu and prices
Spud with butter - £4
Bag of Doritos - £3
Classic fillings - £1 (baked beans, coleslaw, cheese) / tuna £1.50
Gourmet fillings - £2.50 (chicken tikka, chilli con carne, weekend special) / tuna mayo £2
Extras - 50p each (garlic butter, fried onions, salad)
Drinks - £1.50 (can of pop, bottle of water)
Spud Hut to open second location
Work is already under way to open a second Spud Hut at one of the iconic kiosk units in St Annes Square.
An opening date has not been confirmed at this stage, but the new Spud Hut is expected to open soon.
