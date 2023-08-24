It’s National Burger Day, and what better excuse for a treat.

In Blackpool we’re not short of a burger or two, but where’s the best?

We asked our readers and you didn’t disappoint. Hundreds of people commented, with some eateries being named time and time again as clear favourites.

One of the favourites was Ground Up in Whitegate Drive, which we took a look at when it first opened in May.

Take a look at the pages below for more details on which burger bars are your favourites.

1 . Greasy Joes This burger joint came up time and time again with our readers as one of the best in the area. It also rates highly on Google Reviews, with 4.6 out of 5, with comments commending their generous portions. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Ground Up, Whitegate Drive Social media star Dad the Dish (aka Simon Hannigan from Kirkham) launched his first UK takeaway Whitegate Drive in May. Menu specialties include loaded grilled cheese, fries, smash burgers and tots – all with Instagrammable presentation. Photo: NW Photo Sales

3 . West Coast Rock Cafe, Abingdon Street This popular restaurant has recently expanded into the ground floor premises. It's known as a family-friendly spot for burgers, steaks and ribs plus pizza and pasta, hosting live music, and scores 4.5 out of 5 on Google Reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . McDonalds Well...it's the big Daddy, isn't it? Lots of readers like what this worldwide chain is famous for, with several restaurants throughout the town. Photo: Google Photo Sales

5 . £1 Burger, Higgit's Las Vegas Arcade This burger bar has become a bit of an internet sensation, due to the rock-bottom prices. It's also recently been recommended in the 2023 Restaurant Guru awards. Photo: Google Photo Sales

6 . York Street Cafe, Blackpool Readers pointed to this family-owned eatery as a great place for burgers, and it seems Google Reviews agree - it gets a very solid 4.5 out of 5 from 24 customers. Photo: Google Photo Sales

7 . Topo, Highfield Road, Blackpool This laid-back restaurant serves breakfast, burgers and bar bites, plus beer, wine and cocktails. Google Reviews rates it as 4.5 out of 5. Photo: Google Photo Sales