National Burger Day - here's 7 of the burger bars readers recommend, in and around Blackpool

It’s National Burger Day, and what better excuse for a treat.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 24th Aug 2023, 13:01 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 13:48 BST

In Blackpool we’re not short of a burger or two, but where’s the best?

We asked our readers and you didn’t disappoint. Hundreds of people commented, with some eateries being named time and time again as clear favourites.

One of the favourites was Ground Up in Whitegate Drive, which we took a look at when it first opened in May.

Take a look at the pages below for more details on which burger bars are your favourites.

This burger joint came up time and time again with our readers as one of the best in the area. It also rates highly on Google Reviews, with 4.6 out of 5, with comments commending their generous portions.

1. Greasy Joes

This burger joint came up time and time again with our readers as one of the best in the area. It also rates highly on Google Reviews, with 4.6 out of 5, with comments commending their generous portions. Photo: Google

Social media star Dad the Dish (aka Simon Hannigan from Kirkham) launched his first UK takeaway Whitegate Drive in May. Menu specialties include loaded grilled cheese, fries, smash burgers and tots – all with Instagrammable presentation.

2. Ground Up, Whitegate Drive

Social media star Dad the Dish (aka Simon Hannigan from Kirkham) launched his first UK takeaway Whitegate Drive in May. Menu specialties include loaded grilled cheese, fries, smash burgers and tots – all with Instagrammable presentation. Photo: NW

This popular restaurant has recently expanded into the ground floor premises. It's known as a family-friendly spot for burgers, steaks and ribs plus pizza and pasta, hosting live music, and scores 4.5 out of 5 on Google Reviews.

3. West Coast Rock Cafe, Abingdon Street

This popular restaurant has recently expanded into the ground floor premises. It's known as a family-friendly spot for burgers, steaks and ribs plus pizza and pasta, hosting live music, and scores 4.5 out of 5 on Google Reviews. Photo: Google

Well...it's the big Daddy, isn't it? Lots of readers like what this worldwide chain is famous for, with several restaurants throughout the town.

4. McDonalds

Well...it's the big Daddy, isn't it? Lots of readers like what this worldwide chain is famous for, with several restaurants throughout the town. Photo: Google

This burger bar has become a bit of an internet sensation, due to the rock-bottom prices. It's also recently been recommended in the 2023 Restaurant Guru awards.

5. £1 Burger, Higgit's Las Vegas Arcade

This burger bar has become a bit of an internet sensation, due to the rock-bottom prices. It's also recently been recommended in the 2023 Restaurant Guru awards. Photo: Google

Readers pointed to this family-owned eatery as a great place for burgers, and it seems Google Reviews agree - it gets a very solid 4.5 out of 5 from 24 customers.

6. York Street Cafe, Blackpool

Readers pointed to this family-owned eatery as a great place for burgers, and it seems Google Reviews agree - it gets a very solid 4.5 out of 5 from 24 customers. Photo: Google

This laid-back restaurant serves breakfast, burgers and bar bites, plus beer, wine and cocktails. Google Reviews rates it as 4.5 out of 5.

7. Topo, Highfield Road, Blackpool

This laid-back restaurant serves breakfast, burgers and bar bites, plus beer, wine and cocktails. Google Reviews rates it as 4.5 out of 5. Photo: Google

