Social media star Dad the Dish has launched his first UK takeaway in Blackpool. We went for a look inside Ground Up on Whitegate Drive.
Locals queued to get a taste of the new eatery, when doors opened at 12 noon yesterday (May 31).
Menu specialties include loaded grilled cheese, fries, smash burgers and tots – all with Instagrammable presentation!
Simon Hannigan, from Kirkham, gets more than 13,000,000 views a month on his social media sites, where he shares his no-nonsense style of cooking.
These were the scenes at the launch.
