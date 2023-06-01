News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital

First look inside: TikTok chef DadTheDish launches Blackpool takeaway Ground Up with 'instagrammable' grilled cheese specialties

Social media star Dad the Dish has launched his first UK takeaway in Blackpool. We went for a look inside Ground Up on Whitegate Drive.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 1st Jun 2023, 12:30 BST

Locals queued to get a taste of the new eatery, when doors opened at 12 noon yesterday (May 31).

Menu specialties include loaded grilled cheese, fries, smash burgers and tots – all with Instagrammable presentation!

Simon Hannigan, from Kirkham, gets more than 13,000,000 views a month on his social media sites, where he shares his no-nonsense style of cooking.

These were the scenes at the launch.

Undefined: readMore
Dad The Dish has opened his first takeaway - and it's in Blackpool. Photo credits: Kelvin Stuttard

1. wbegnews-dadthedish-nw.jpg

Dad The Dish has opened his first takeaway - and it's in Blackpool. Photo credits: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Simon chats with customers on his first day of trading. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

2. TikTok star Dad The Dish opened his first takeaway

Simon chats with customers on his first day of trading. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
An example of some of the food served at Ground Up. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

3. Grilled Cheese specialties

An example of some of the food served at Ground Up. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Customers sample food at the new takeaway by social media chef Dad The Dish. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

4. Simon chats with customers

Customers sample food at the new takeaway by social media chef Dad The Dish. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Word has gotten out quickly with queues forming as the takeaway opened. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

5. Time to eat

Word has gotten out quickly with queues forming as the takeaway opened. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
TikTok star Dad The Dish, Simon Hannigan, from Kirkham has opened his first takeaway and it's in Blackpool called Ground Up on Whitegate Drive. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

6. Ground Up

TikTok star Dad The Dish, Simon Hannigan, from Kirkham has opened his first takeaway and it's in Blackpool called Ground Up on Whitegate Drive. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
An example of some of the food served at the new takeaway. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

7. Mouthwatering

An example of some of the food served at the new takeaway. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Co-owners Danny Murphy and Simon Hannigan. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

8. Ready to launch

Co-owners Danny Murphy and Simon Hannigan. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Page 1 of 1
Related topics:TikTokBlackpool