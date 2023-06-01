Social media star Dad the Dish has launched his first UK takeaway in Blackpool. We went for a look inside Ground Up on Whitegate Drive.

Locals queued to get a taste of the new eatery, when doors opened at 12 noon yesterday (May 31).

Menu specialties include loaded grilled cheese, fries, smash burgers and tots – all with Instagrammable presentation!

Simon Hannigan, from Kirkham, gets more than 13,000,000 views a month on his social media sites, where he shares his no-nonsense style of cooking.

These were the scenes at the launch.

Undefined: readMore

1 . wbegnews-dadthedish-nw.jpg Dad The Dish has opened his first takeaway - and it's in Blackpool. Photo credits: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

2 . TikTok star Dad The Dish opened his first takeaway Simon chats with customers on his first day of trading. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

3 . Grilled Cheese specialties An example of some of the food served at Ground Up. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

4 . Simon chats with customers Customers sample food at the new takeaway by social media chef Dad The Dish. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

5 . Time to eat Word has gotten out quickly with queues forming as the takeaway opened. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

6 . Ground Up TikTok star Dad The Dish, Simon Hannigan, from Kirkham has opened his first takeaway and it's in Blackpool called Ground Up on Whitegate Drive. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

7 . Mouthwatering An example of some of the food served at the new takeaway. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

8 . Ready to launch Co-owners Danny Murphy and Simon Hannigan. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

Page 1 of 1